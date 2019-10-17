MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 53-year-old Foley man is accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate while working as a corrections officer.

According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Randy Beehler faces one count each of third-and-fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the Sept. 30 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Beehler was transporting the victim from Olmsted County Jail to the Hennepin County Jail when he said he was going to get something to eat. When the victim said she’d “do anything” for some food, Beehler asked if that included “fooling around” in the front seat.

After getting food in Cannon Falls at a McDonald’s, Beehler stopped at an abandoned business, uncuffed the victim and brought her up to the front seat. As they drove through Dakota County, he allegedly unzipped his pants and the victim performed oral sex on him.

The victim reported the incident the same day. When questioned by an investigator, Beehler initially denied any inappropriate contact, but eventually admitted to getting food with the victim and that the victim performed sexual acts on him.

“It is a felony under Minnesota law for a correctional officer to engage in sexual acts with a person who is a resident of a jail, prison, detention center or work release facility or under supervision of the correctional system. Consent by the individual is not a defense. Criminal activity of this nature is a significant breach of trust. I wish to commend the victim for the courage to report these allegations to law enforcement,” Dakota County Attorney’s Chief Deputy Kathy Keena said.

Beehler appeared in court Thursday where bail of $50,000 without conditions and $20,000 with conditions was set. His next court appearance is slated for Dec. 11 in Hastings.