MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of us could us a little more time to relax, but new research shows for some people relaxing — doing things like yoga, mediation or breathing exercises — isn’t so easy.
Researchers say it’s called relaxation-induced anxiety.
They say some people may make themselves anxious intentionally, to avoid the letdown if something bad would happen. This is otherwise known as “contrast avoidance.”
Researchers suggest that those prone to this condition stick with dedicated plans for relaxation and meditation.
