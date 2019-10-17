  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol says it’s investigating two fatal crashes Thursday afternoon in the east metro.

One crash is in St. Paul, on Highway 52 near Plato Boulevard. A preliminary report says it involved four vehicles. The highway’s northbound lanes are closed at Eaton Street as troopers investigate.

The other crash happened in Rosemount, on Highway 55 near the intersection of Doyle Path. The highway is also closed in the area of the crash.

More information on the crashes is expected to be released later Thursday.

