Let down your hair! The Barber of Seville is an irresistible rom-com with music you’ll recognize instantly. Figaro, Seville’s quick-witted barber, helps a young woman flee an unsuitable suitor and find true love. Naturally, nothing goes according to plan, and Figaro must think on his feet to save the day.
Perfect if you like The Marriage of Figaro, Friends, and The Princess Bride.
7:30pm on Nov. 9, 12, 14, 16; 2pm on Nov. 10, 17
MN Opera at the Ordway (345 Washington Street, St. Paul)
