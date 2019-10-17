



Worried your kids will go stir crazy for the long MEA weekend? Here are four fun ways to keep them busy.

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Fall Festival has extended hours for MEA.

This week it’s open Thursday to Sunday.

See Sever’s new home in Shakopee with bigger and better attractions!

There are also pony rides, a giant slide, hay rides and more.

Plymouth Trampoline Park

In Plymouth, Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park offers an outlet to keep your kids active and busy.

It features 68,000 square feet of fun attractions, climbing walls, ropes course, trampolines and more.

Special events for MEA include Camp Urbie, a chance for kids ages 6-13 to enjoy games, movies, crafts and more.

IMAX Movie At The Science Museum

Thursday, the Science Museum of Minnesota will re-open as the third IMAX digital laser dome theater in the world.

The new technology also comes with a new movie, Superpower Dogs.

The fall season of science exploration also includes the BODY WORLDS Rx exhibition and more.

MEA Fun At Madden’s On Gull Lake

Finally, heading up north?

Make a stop a Madden’s on Gull Lake.

The resort is offering activities for the kids for MEA.

There will be a pumpkin patch to pick and carve your own pumpkin, a costume contest, a trick or treating parade and more.

The fun starts at noon Thursday and last all weekend.