MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul continue to investigate a wrong way crash that killed an 18-year-old woman and injured seven other people Thursday evening.
On Friday, police identified the victim as Sulekha M. Abdi of St. Peter, Minnesota.
The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lower Afton Road and Morningside Circle, in the Battle Creek neighborhood.
Killed in the crash was Abdi, who was thrown from a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way. Also in the vehicle were five other people, some of whom suffered critical injuries.
Two people were hurt in the other car, but they are expected to be OK, police say.
The first people to respond to the crash were good Samaritans, including a doctor who happened to be nearby. Five ambulances eventually responded to the scene.
The circumstances of the crash remains under investigation.
