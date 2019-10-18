MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager will spend a year in county workhouse and five years on probation after pleading guilty this week to brutally assaulting a Minneapolis Public School worker last year, leaving him in critical condition.
Corey Burfield, 19, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault in the May 2018 attack on Mohammed Dukuly, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says. Dukuly, 45, was a paraprofessional at Harrison Education Center, a school for students with emotional and behavioral disorders that Burfield attended.
Prosecutors argued for a sentence of about seven years in prison, but the judge agreed with Burfield’s lawyers on probation. However, if Burfield violates his probation, by using alcohol or drugs, for example, he could serve a seven-year prison sentence.
The attack on Dukuly happened on May 22, 2018, between classes. Surveillance video captured Burfield grabbing the keys to the building on Dukuly’s belt, shoving him into a wall and pushing him to the ground, where he repeatedly punched Dukuly in the head. Dukuly was knocked unconscious and emergency crews had to use life-saving measures to treat him. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says that Dukuly spoke at Thursday’s sentencing, describing how the attacked severely impacted his life.
“I was independent, now I am dependent on people,” Dukuly said. “Pain is within me, I can’t move alone today. That’s the kind of pain [Corey Burfield] did on my life.”
Burfield is slated to report to the workhouse on Oct. 30.
