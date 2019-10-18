



From Howard Lake to Hutchinson, one woman is embarking on a 30-mile walk to raise awareness for missing people.

It’s the same stretch of highway Deanna Schroeder walked when she was looking for her 25-year-old brother in 2014, a search that led to United Legacy, a group that helps search for missing loved ones. It’s been five years since she walked that length of blacktop.

“Our search for Christopher started in Howard Lake and it lasted for 30 miles, all the way to Hutchinson,” Schroeder said. “I avoid this area at all cost.”

Her brother’s remains were found in a fire pit, near a cornfield in rural Hutchinson.

The search for her brother had a lasting impact: United Legacy was born, a group of volunteers who help families search when their loved ones go missing.

With her husband Ryan by her side, Schroeder set out on the first annual 30-mile charity walk.

“I just think what we are doing, the support we are feeling, the community, we are feeling that sense of community again, and just going live and creating awareness is filling our hearts full today,” she said.

She walks knowing United Legacy has helped other families find their missing loved ones. Volunteers from the group were among the hundreds who helped find Ethan, who went missing with his dog near Becker and was found safe.

“Everyone can help, it doesn’t matter if you ever leave your home, you have a way to help United Legacy. Like and follow our Facebook page because just sharing a missing persons flyer can bring a loved one home,” she said.

United Legacy helps families in Minnesota and other states who have missing loved ones. If you would like to volunteer or donate, click here.