MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lynx player Odyssey Sims has been suspended for two games without pay after her June DUI legal process was completed, the team announced Friday. She will sit out the first two regular season contests of the 2020 WNBA season, the team said.
The team said the call comes amid an “incident earlier this summer,” where she registered a .20 blood-alcohol content, which is more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.
Sims apologized in June, saying, “I take full responsibility for my actions. I know the consequences, and I’m going to get past it and move forward. I’ll continue to play hard every day in and day out and get over it eventually.”
