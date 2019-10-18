MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis landlord has been found guilty in Hennepin County District Court for lying to cover up the poor conditions of his building.
Stephen Frenz was found guilty of one count of felony perjury under oath Friday after beginning the trial Wednesday. Frenz had pleaded not guilty.
According to the criminal complaint, Frenz’s 17-unit south Minneapolis apartment building had issues with inadequate heating along with mice, cockroaches and other pests.
The local neighborhood association filed a remedy action against Frenz for these conditions in 2016. The action could only be filed if a majority of tenants sign on. Frenz was charged in January with lying about the number of tenants in the building to get the action thrown out.
“We rarely charge people with perjury because it is hard to prove that someone is outright lying, as opposed to forgetting a fact or making slight changes in their testimony,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement after charges were filed. “But we think we can prove that Mr. Frenz worked hard to falsify documents and lean on employees to sign leases even though they were not expected to move into the apartment.”
Frenz’s sentencing will take place Dec. 20.
