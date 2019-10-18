MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous autumn weekend, with a #Top10WxDay on Saturday.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 60s across most of the state, which is about 10 degrees warmer than average this time of year. Some communities in the southwest could even hit 70 degrees.
With the warmth will come plenty of sunshine, so expect the apple orchards and pumpkin patches to be crowded. However, Friday will be persistently windy, with gusts up to 45 mph.
Indeed, a wind advisory is in effect for a number of counties in southern Minnesota, which could see gusts as strong as 50 mph, the National Weather Service Says.
The strong winds could knock leaves off the trees, which are at or near peak color for much of the state.
As for Sunday, it’ll also be warm with highs in the low 60s, and it’ll start sunny. However, clouds will accumulate late in the day, leading into a rainy start to the workweek.
A cool-down comes Tuesday, when temperatures will drop into the 30s and highs are only expected to hit the upper 40s.
