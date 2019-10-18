



An Ojibwe school in northeastern Minnesota was on lockdown after a one man was shot and another arrested on the Fond du Lac Reservation Friday morning.

According to CBS 3 Duluth, Fond du lac police confirmed there was a reported shooting on the reservation.

Police and tribal officials say the shooting happened around 10 a.m. at a community center gymnasium on the Fond du Lac Band reservation, where a funeral was taking place. Interim Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said the injured man was shot in the head, and was being treated at a hospital.

Fond du Lac Tribal offices along with the Fond du Lac Ojibwe school were on lockdown as of noon Friday.

A woman answering the phone at the school told The Associated Press late Friday morning that everybody in the building was safe. She said the school was still in full lockdown and that no one was available to talk. She would not give her name. The Duluth News Tribune reports that classes were not in session on Friday.

Many Minnesota schools are closed for the Minnesota Educator Academy Conference.

The Fond du Lac band’s reservation abuts Cloquet, near Duluth, and the band has about 4,200 members. The school includes children from preschool age through 12th grade.

