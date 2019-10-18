Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday should be a perfect day to take in the fall colors while Minnesotans still can. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that major portions of the state are at peak or very close to peak.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday should be a perfect day to take in the fall colors while Minnesotans still can. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that major portions of the state are at peak or very close to peak.
The weather is certainly not going to hurt, either. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 60s across most of the state, which is about 10 degrees warmer than average this time of year. Some communities in the southwest could even hit 70 degrees.
WCCO director of meteorology said that Saturday will actually be a #Top10WxDay.
Get outdoors this weekend to enjoy those final leaf peeping opportunities! #OnlyinMN https://t.co/i766YH6zMe
— Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) October 18, 2019
If you’re looking for the perfect place to spot red, orange and gold leaves, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.