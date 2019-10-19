Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened along Highway 65 in East Bethel Saturday morning.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that all lanes had been blocked following the crash, which happened near Viking Boulevard.
Northbound traffic was being diverted shortly thereafter, as the crash was being investigated.
None of the persons involved in the crash have been identified.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office plans to provide an update.
