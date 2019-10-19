MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa this Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar reflected on the Trump Administration’s handling of Syria.
Fighting continued along the Turkish-Syrian border Friday after the announcement of a U.S. brokered cease-fire. Some say it hands Turkey a victory over the Kurds.
“They are in the middle of a slaughter in Syria, trying to now negotiate themselves out of a problem that was entirely of their making. And now they go ahead and want to use one of his properties. It feels like things are completely off the rails,” Klobuchar said.
The democratic presidential candidate also said Trump is hurting his own political fortunes and his own party.
Klobuchar has a full weekend in Iowa, starting with a roundtable with Veterans Saturday morning in Dubuque.
