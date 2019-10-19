MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities nonprofit is helping the homeless get ready for winter. Loaves & Fishes volunteers and staff handed out blankets on Saturday.
The group is usually on the streets giving out meals, but on this day they focused on keeping people warm when winter rolls around.
Blankets were handed out at the Salvation Army Harbor Lights Shelter in Minneapolis. Loaves & Fishes handed out 250 of them.
“They are water proof, so they are soft on one side and dry on the other. And epople just love them. They get to choose between three different fabrics and they are gong to stay warm and dry for the winter,” executive director Cathy Maes said.
The giveaway is a partnership with Savaged based RPM Drymate. The blankets are made with repurposed factory materials the company.
