MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Sauk Centre police officers were treated for minor injuries following a confrontation with an armed suspect Saturday night. The police department said around 5:30 p.m., officers saw a man they recognizes from a prior Stearns County warrant.
Upon making contact with the man, the suspect refused the officers’ commands and walked away, police said.
An officer had his taser drawn when the suspect “spun around” and pointed a black handgun at the officer, police said. The officer then deployed his taser on the suspect and tried to place him under arrest. The suspect fought back, police said.
Additional officers arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect, who was transported to a hospital and, later, the Stearns County Jail. His handgun was recovered.
Police said the suspect had a higher-caliber firearm and is being held for court on second-degree assault charges and his preexisting warrant.
Two officers received minor injuries, police said, and were treated and released from the hospital.
