  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNFL Football
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bellevue, Cody Bengford, Kayak, Missing Person, Nebraska

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have recovered the body of a missing kayaker from Nebraska.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the body of 33-year-old Cody Bengford of Bellevue, Nebraska, was recovered on Saturday — less than a day after he was reported missing.

Authorities say Bengford was reported missing after he went for a bow hunt in the Desoto National Wildlife Refuge on Friday afternoon. His overturned kayak was recovered Friday evening.

An autopsy will be performed on Bengford’s body.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments