Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker Police Department says that one person was killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle left the road on Saturday evening.
The apparent accident happened at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 24 and 150th Avenue Southeast.
Investigators said it appeared the motorcycle left the road. The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud with serious injuries.
His female passenger was declared dead at the scene due to her injuries.
Neither was immediately identified.
You must log in to post a comment.