  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Becker, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker Police Department says that one person was killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle left the road on Saturday evening.

The apparent accident happened at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 24 and 150th Avenue Southeast.

Investigators said it appeared the motorcycle left the road. The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud with serious injuries.

His female passenger was declared dead at the scene due to her injuries.

Neither was immediately identified.

Comments