MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Dassel residents are in custody after a search warrant yielded drugs and weapons — including a working cannon.
The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says agents served the warrant Monday at a home on the 17000 block of Highway 15 South, where they found methamphetamine, marijuana and a substance that appears to be LSD. The cannon and several firearms were also found and ceased.
The residents — a 59-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman — were arrested, and are expected to face several criminal charges.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s office is investigating.
