MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not sorta, Sota! The Como Zoo announced that with more than 2,300 ballots cast, the winning name for their new baby giraffe is Sota.
“Sota is a nod to the great state of Minnesota, and that the baby giraffe is likely the only 6’ 4”, 160lbs baby ever to be born in Minnesota,” the zoo announced.
The name won out over other contenders Elliott and Fonzie, the former because the giraffe looks a bit like E.T. from the 1982 Steven Spielberg movie, and the latter because the giraffe is just that cool.
Sota was born Tuesday, Sept. 10, the eighth calf born to Clover. According to the zoo, giraffes double in height in the first two years of their lives, often standing over 12 feet.
The baby joins his mother, father, and two other giraffes.
