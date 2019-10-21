Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are looking into a fire at a St. Paul duplex that fire investigators believe may have started under suspicious circumstances.
The fire broke out at the duplex just before 2:30 a.m. Monday on Jenks Avenue East in St. Paul. The back of the home is badly damaged.
St. Paul police confirmed the fire is being investigated as possible arson. Firefighters will only tell us that no one was hurt.
WCCO’s photographer at the scene says he saw a gas can in the back of the home. The arson investigator recovered that from the scene, before posting arson signs on the home asking for the public’s help.
You must log in to post a comment.