MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Expect a soggy start to the week with heavy rain moving northwards into the state along with strong winds Monday.

According to forecaster Katie Steiner, rain will increase throughout the day and will affect both the morning and afternoon commute.

“The morning will definitely be a washout,” Steiner said. “We could see some breaks in that rain, and by the afternoon see a thunderstorm in western Wisconsin and we could see that into the Twin Cities as well.”

The areas that could see the most rain is in northern Minnesota, like Brainerd and Duluth, with some spots seeing up to 2 inches of rain by Tuesday evening. The Twin Cities could get more than an inch of rain.

High winds are also a factor Monday, especially in western Minnesota. That’s where a high wind warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“Our gusts could be up to 60 mph,” Steiner said.

Winds should calm down by Tuesday evening.

More rain is expected overnight and into Tuesday morning, so motorists should expect that commute to also be affected by rain.

Temperatures will cool from the 50s on Monday to mid-40s throughout the week.