Santa’s Wonderland is the ultimate free family Christmas event coming to Cabela’s this holiday season. Minnesota families are invited to enjoy this enchanting Christmas village offering FREE 4×6 studio-quality photos with Santa and free family holiday activities including fun crafts and games.
Features include rustic Christmas cabins, holiday characters and live elves set amongst a dazzling backdrop of snow-covered hills and illuminated Christmas trees. Kids can enjoy free crafts, coloring stations and write a letter to Santa.
Guests can reserve their free visit and photo with Santa using the free Bass Pass system. Visit the Bass Pass Ticket Depot located at the entrance of Santa’s Wonderland to pick up a time-stamped pass.
In addition, Cabela’s stores are designated toy drop-off stations for Toys for Tots. Families that bring a new toy to donate Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, will receive a FREE premium photo package valued at $20.
Cabela’s 8400 Hudson Road Woodbury, MN 55125
Cabela’s 20200 Rogers Drive Rogers, MN 55374
Cabela’s 3900 Cabela Drive Owatonna, MN 55060
Beginning Saturday, November 16, 2019 and continuing through Tuesday, December 24, 2019
FREE
For hours and details visit www.Cabelas.com/Santa
You must log in to post a comment.