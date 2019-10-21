Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say an Eden Valley man was not hurt after his Cadillac Escalade struck a cow early Saturday morning in Stearns County.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Madigan, 31, was traveling southbound on County Road 9 near Country Road 21 when a vehicle pulled out in front of him.
Authorities say Madigan swerved into the ditch in order to avoid colliding with the other car. He went into a small pasture a struck a cow.
The cow died from its injuries. The owner was notified and arrived on the scene to tend to the deceased animal, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities say Madigan did not require any medical attention. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
