MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Minnesota is dead after she attempted to pass another motorcycle in a no passing zone, lost control and was ejected – causing a multi-vehicle crash in the process.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, the incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Highway 35 near 1005th Street in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Authorities say Kathy Lahler, 47, of Lonsdale, Minnesota was driving a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Highway 35 when she attempted to pass another motorcycle in a no passing zone at a high rate of speed. She then lost control of her motorcycle, struck a guardrail and was ejected. She was not wearing a helmet.
Meanwhile, 23-year-old Ian Gardiner of Crompton, Minnesota was driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson southbound on the highway and attempted to avoid crashing into Lahler’s vehicle. Gardiner’s motorcycle was laid down and he was also ejected from his motorcycle.
Additionally, 20-year-old Regina Turning of Oakdale, Minnesota was driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe southbound on the highway and crashed into Kahler’s motorcycle after it struck the guardrail.
Kahler was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardiner was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries. Turning was uninjured.
The crash is being investigated.
