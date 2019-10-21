MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature aren’t interested in gun control bills Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling a special session for them to take up.
Evers issued the special session call on Monday for the Legislature to take up the bills on Nov. 7.
But Republican legislative leaders say they view the proposals as an infringement on Second Amendment gun ownership rights and won’t take them up. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have long been against the bills.
One would institute universal background checks for gun purchases and another would institute a “red flag” law allowing a judge to take away guns from a person determined to be a threat.
While Evers can call the special session, nothing requires the Legislature to actually vote on the bills.
