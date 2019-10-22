  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Board announced Tuesday it approved a $5.1 million deal to outfit Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation staff with body-worn cameras.

The board says the money will be used to purchase body cameras and data storage, and to upgrade Taser equipment.

The staff will begin wearing the cameras this year.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office joins the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments, which have already implemented body camera-use policies.

