MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old man is charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly ran over four people last week outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis, leaving one man fighting for his life.

Eduardo Morales, of Minneapolis, is facing one count of second-degree attempted murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. If convicted of the charges, Morales faces decades behind bars.

According to a criminal complaint, Morales and a friend got into a fight with four people shortly after bar close on Oct. 18, outside the Rouge nightclub on North Second Avenue. The dispute was over payment for a show.

Morales’ friend told officers that after the fight Morales asked for his keys, got his Mercedes and began driving them away when he suddenly reversed, running over the four people while going about 50 mph.

Morales then put the car into drive and ran over at least two of the victims again.

Responding officers found one of the victims face down, unconscious with blood coming from his ears, the complaint states. Doctors later told investigators that he’d suffered severe brain injuries and is unlikely to have full brain functionality, if he survives.

The other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Morales turned himself into police about 30 minutes after the hit-and-run. He admitted to running over the men but said it was in self-defense.

Morales is being held in the Hennepin County Jail; his bail was set at $750,000.