MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Dassel couple is facing weapons and drug charges after authorities seized more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than a dozen weapons from their home, including a functioning cannon.
Bret Bruce Wakefield, 59, and Ramona Jean Wakefield, 56, are facing one count each of first-degree sale of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and firearm possession.
According to the complaint, CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force agents served a search warrant Monday at the couple’s home on the 17000 block of Highway 15 South. Upon arrival, they immediately located the couple and had them detained while completing their sweep of the residence.
Agents observed what was later determined to be methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia throughout the home, while also observing a pay/owe sheet of paper in one room of the house, appearing to be a record of transactions concerning the narcotics.
Authorities also found more than $1,000 in cash on Mr. Wakefield.
With a broader search of the property, agents recovered 12 firearms and a functioning cannon, along with multiple “cannon accessories.”
The couple remains in custody at the Meeker County Jail.
