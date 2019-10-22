Enter the world of Disney magic LIVE ON ICE with four of your favorite stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment! See Lightning McQueen, Mater and the Disney and Pixar Cars race across the ice! Dive into undersea fun with Ariel in The Little Mermaid’s kingdom. Experience the adventures of Buzz, Woody and the Toy Story gang as they race for home. Join sisters Anna and Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn true love comes from within. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s beloved Disney moments will come to life.
Thursday, December 5 at 7pm
Friday, December 6 at 7pm
Saturday, December 7 at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm
Sunday, December 8 at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm
For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/disney-on-ice-presents-worlds-of-enchantment-tickets/artist/2095684?venueId=49594&brand=doi
