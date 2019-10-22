Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The head coach of the Kimball High School Football team is off the job.
WCCO has learned Johnny Benson was put on paid administrative leave from his coaching and teaching duties. This stems from a complaint that was made against Benson.
He was named as Kimball’s Head Coach back in 2017. Benson played football at St. John’s University where he graduated in 2014.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office tells us Benson is part of an open investigation, but will not provide any more details.
Benson is the grandson of former St. John’s University coach John Gagliardi.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
