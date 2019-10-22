Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the south metro say officers had to separate two bald eagles that had gotten tangled up and unable to fly.
The Apple Valley Police Department says officers were called Monday about the two grounded eagles. Officers separated them, and they took to the skies.
Police explained that the eagles had gotten tangled up in a struggle, “kind of like kids fighting.”
According to the Department of Natural Resources, there are more than 700 bald eagle breeding areas across Minnesota, with about 30 active nests in the Twin Cities area.
#eaglerescue Yesterday our officers were called to these two birds who were tangled up and unable to fly. Kind of like kids fighting – they just need to be separated. We did that and off they went. pic.twitter.com/IjaoFjurOY
— Apple Valley Police (@AppleValleyPD) October 22, 2019
