MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Investigators say a man who reportedly shot himself in the head last week after leading police on a high-speed chase in central Minnesota has died.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 36-year-old Joshua Ostrowski, whose last known address was in Browerville, died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Ostrowski was hospitalized on Oct. 15, when police say that Ostrowki led them on a high-speed chase in Todd and Morrison counties, at times surpassing speeds of 100 mph, and shot at officers as he fled.
After his car crashed near Cushing, officers found him in the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Emergency crews flew Ostrowski to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment. According to a funeral home listing, Ostrowski died on Oct. 17.
The BCA is investigating the incident because officers used force in trying to stop Ostrowski. In the moments after his car crashed, officers fired a bean bag round to break the car’s back window. Also was fired at the car was a chemical irritant.
One of the officers who fired the rounds was identified as Joshua Burgardt, of the Little Falls Police Department. The identity of another officer, a Morrison County deputy, is being withheld.
The BCA’s investigation remains on-going. Its findings will be handed to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for review
