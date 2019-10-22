MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Vikings announced they have released cornerback Marcus Sherels from their roster.
Sherels joined the team in 2010, from out of a rookie tryout camp.
He was under contract with the team up through the previous season, reports say, but was not offered a contract going into the 2019 season. Until last month, when the Vikings re-signed him.
He was both a cornerback and punt return specialist who in his career owned a number of records for the Vikings, including the single-season punt return average, punt return yards per game, and punt return touchdowns in a season and in his career.
