December 14, 2019 at 7pm

U.S. Bank Stadium

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam is the most approachable, fan-friendly sport in the world today, with loyal lifelong fans who crave bigger, faster and louder experiences.  World famous Monster Jam trucks come to life – larger than life – with male and female athletes behind the wheel, demonstrating the rare combination of physical strength, mental stamina, and dexterity in front of screaming fans.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/monster-jam-tickets/artist/1542376?venueId=49284&brand=monsterjam

