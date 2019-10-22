Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This is the time of year when many people love to watch scary movies and dress up like ghosts and goblins.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This is the time of year when many people love to watch scary movies and dress up like ghosts and goblins.
A new survey shows that plenty of Americans believe in ghosts and demons.
The YouGov survey shows that 45 percent believe demons and ghosts really exist.
Despite their popularity in books and movies, only 13 percent think vampires are out there.
You must log in to post a comment.