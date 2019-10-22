Comments
Minneapolis Cider Company
Out of the Box Opera is upping the ante with this year’s Diva Cage Match on Saturday, October 26 at 7pm. The Sing-Off of the Century returns for its third year with a new edition: Tag Team Duets!
Six pairs of opera singers will face off in two rounds, with three celebrity judges ultimately crowning one twosome the final champions! The event moves to a different dramatic location:
Minneapolis Cider Company
701 SE 9th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Tickets
You must log in to post a comment.