Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety notification after a sexual assault occurred on campus early Tuesday morning.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety notification after a sexual assault occurred on campus early Tuesday morning.
According to the university, the sexual assault occurred at 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of University Avenue Southeast.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a chin strap beard, wearing a black sweater and grey sweatpants.
Minneapolis police are investigating.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.