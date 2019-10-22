  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety notification after a sexual assault occurred on campus early Tuesday morning.

According to the university, the sexual assault occurred at 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of University Avenue Southeast.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a chin strap beard, wearing a black sweater and grey sweatpants.

Minneapolis police are investigating.

Details are limited, so check back for more.

