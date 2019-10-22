MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the fourth time this year, law enforcement tried to calm the concerns of those living in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis.
“There’s definitely been more community safety meetings this year, without a doubt,” said Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association Executive Director Chris Lautenschlager.
The murder of a man last Wednesday is the latest crime that has people on edge.
“It is a great place to live, and when we have a spike in crime like this … we need to band together to do better,” said resident Cordelia Pierson.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 27-year-old Abdoulaye Nene Cisse died of stab wounds. The homicide happened right in front of Pierson’s home. She wonders why University of Minnesota police didn’t send an alert to students, given the number that live in the neighborhood.
Authorities claim the incident didn’t meet the criteria to send out such an alert, since it didn’t happen on campus.
“It’s frustrating to hear the University Police defending their failure to send that out because it didn’t meet the strict requirements,” said Pierson.
Last week’s murder is just the latest in a string of violent incidents in the area. In August, a rapist broke into a woman’s apartment and attacked her. In September, a college-aged woman was sexually assaulted while taking out the trash.
No arrests have been made in the murder of Abdoulaye Nene Cisse.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Minneapolis Police.
