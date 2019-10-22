



— About 50 million American adults experienced some sort of mental illness last year. Anxiety disorders were the most common kind.

So, what is anxiety? Good Question.

“It’s more than just worrying. It affects every aspect of your health,” said psychiatrist Dr. Mirza Baig. “Anxiety is more worrying. Physical anxiety and depression is more feeling down, no energy, feeling hopeless.”

There are different kinds of anxiety disorders, and some people are more prone to anxiety than others.

“All of our bodies are capable of having anxiety. I know people that worry and worry, and I wouldn’t say they have anxiety. What makes it a disorder is when it affects our life,” Baig said. “You want to be able to go to work and not feel like you have to hide in the closet somewhere because you’re going to have a panic attack.”

Dr. Baig says the most important thing is to be aware of it.

“It’s always good to talk, to reach out to people,” she said. “I think if more people talked about it and actually admitted to it, then it wouldn’t be.”

Everyone is different when it comes to treatment. It can range from therapy to medication to meditation.

If you need help, or know someone who does, visit the Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness’s website.

Wednesday, CBS This Morning will broadcast a live one-hour special focusing on mental health called “Stop The Stigma: A Conversation About Mental Health. Watch it starting at 7 a.m.