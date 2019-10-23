Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the south metro say a drunk driver sent a pickup truck airborne Monday, flipping the vehicle on its roof right in front of three officers.
The Eagan Police Department says the incident happened on Blackhawk Road, across the street from a city fire station. Officers saw the truck lose control, drive up power pole support cables and launch into the air. The truck flipped and came crashing down on its roof.
The driver was not seriously harmed. Police say he was checked out by medics before being booked into jail.
The driver could not explain to officers what had happened. Police noted that they found several open containers in the truck.
You must log in to post a comment.