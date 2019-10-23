MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Heads up Twin Cities drivers, parts of Interstate 94 in the metro will be closed overnight and on the weekends in the coming weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the closures are needed so that crews can repair the 25th Avenue bridge and add a temporary pedestrian bridge over 22nd Avenue.

Overnight Closures

Starting Thursday, the westbound lanes of I-94 will close each night near the 25th Avenue bridge from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The nightly closures will last until Nov. 9.

During this time, there’ll be a detour on the Riverside Avenue ramp that’ll lead back to the interstate.

Crews will be making repairs to the bridge, allowing for it to be fully opened by early next month.

Weekend Closures

There are also two weekend closures planned for both directions of I-94, between Interstate 35 and Highway 280.

The first will happen at 10 p.m. Saturday and last until 4 p.m. Sunday. The next will happen two weeks later, from Nov. 8 to No. 11.

These projects will allow crews to construct a temporary pedestrian bridge at 22nd Avenue and make continued repairs to the 25th Avenue bridge.

Earlier this year, a truck struck both of the bridges, leaving the 25th Avenue Bridge partially closed and rendering the pedestrian bridge over 22nd Avenue unusable.

According to MnDOT, the temporary pedestrian bridge at 22nd Avenue will stay up until plans for a permanent replacement are developed.