Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office is investigating after someone apparently fired a shotgun at a school gymnasium window.
Investigators say the damage at South Ridge School in New Independence Township was reported Wednesday afternoon, but the window was likely shot at before school hours, and from the direction of Swan Lake Road.
The school went on lockdown during the investigation. The investigation is on-going, and the sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call 218-336-4350.
You must log in to post a comment.