MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Would you rather watch a movie at home or in a theater?
Showcase Cinemas wanted to find out what movie watcher thought, so they set up a special screening of “Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle.”
Forty people watched in a theater, and 40 in a home living room setting.
They used sensors and found that people watching in the theater thought the movie was more dramatic, intense and high quality.
They also preferred the picture clarity, sound quality, seating comfort and atmosphere.
