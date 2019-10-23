  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy for a shooting near Allianz Field in St. Paul during a Minnesota United playoff game.

It happened Sunday night near University Avenue and Simpson Street in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant.

Police say the teen and another person opened fire just after 7:30 p.m. Two people were hit, but they are expected to be OK.

One of the bullets flew into a woman’s car, just inches from a baby boy in a car seat.

Police are still searching for the second shooter.