MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy for a shooting near Allianz Field in St. Paul during a Minnesota United playoff game.
It happened Sunday night near University Avenue and Simpson Street in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant.
Police say the teen and another person opened fire just after 7:30 p.m. Two people were hit, but they are expected to be OK.
One of the bullets flew into a woman’s car, just inches from a baby boy in a car seat.
Police are still searching for the second shooter.