MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A head-on collision near Ashland left one dead and two injured Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. A Ford F150 collided with a Chevrolet Malibu in a wrong-way crash on US Highway 2 and Alder Street in Ashland County.
The crash occurred at 11:40 a.m.
An 18-year-old man, driving the 2008 Ford, was driving in the westbound lane and veered into oncoming eastbound traffic, striking the 2007 Malibu.
The Malibu driver, a 40-year-old man, died at a hospital after the crash.
His passenger, a 63-year-old woman, has injuries that are not life-threatening. The 18-year-old also has non-life threatening injuries.
