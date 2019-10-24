



— Washington running back Adrian Peterson will be facing his former Minnesota Vikings team Thursday night – and he’s excited.

Following Tuesday’s practice, Peterson said he plans on playing in Thursday night’s game against the Vikings. He’s listed as questionable for the game.

When asked about his former team, Peterson said it gives him just a bit more motivation to play and compete.

Adrian Peterson spoke to the media about his time in Minnesota, how he is feeling and more. pic.twitter.com/yZpkFhjUEX — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 22, 2019

“Of course I want to play against Minnesota. I was there for 10 years. You know, 98% of the guys on the defense, I played with those guys. So it’ll be exciting to go out there and compete against those guys for four quarters,” Peterson said.

Peterson added by saying it’s “always been love” with the Minnesota community and its fans.

When asked about his favorite memory in Minnesota, Peterson said he wasn’t sure which game it was –it might have been Vikings-San Diego Chargers game in 2007 where he ran for 296 yards – and then got to meet Prince.

“I’m not 100% sure, but I what I remember is meeting Prince after the game. So, that was one of my great memories, because he was a huge Vikings fan,” Peterson said.

Peterson also mentioned the 2009 season – with legendary quarterback Brett Favre – was one of his favorite seasons with the home games “always sold out.” He also mentioned the last-second touchdown thrown by Favre against the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was probably one of the most spectacular plays I’ve ever seen,” Peterson said. “[Greg Lewis] walked a thin line at the back of the end zone to catch that ball. It was just amazing.”

Peterson and Washington face the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday evening.