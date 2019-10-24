MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has reportedly qualified for the fifth Democratic debate in November.
CNN reports that Klobuchar received 3% support in a Quinnipiac poll published Thursday, ticking the final box the senator needed to qualify for the Nov. 20 debate, which will take place in Georgia.
The Democratic National Committee’s threshold for candidates in the fifth debate was 3% support in four approved polls and fundraising contributions from at least 165,000 donors.
Eight other candidates have met these thresholds. They are: former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigeig, and billionaire Tom Steyer.
Those who participated in the last debate but still have yet to reach the November thresholds are Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former HUB Secretary Julian Castro. They have until Nov. 13 to qualify.
The fifth Democratic debate will be co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. Moderating the debate will be four women: NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell and Kristen Welker, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, and The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker.
