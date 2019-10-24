Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a car went into an apartment in Eagan late Wednesday.
According to the police department, the apparent accident happened on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road.
Investigators said that there were no injuries reported from either inside the vehicle or inside the apartment.
They believe that the cause of the crash was simple driver error, with no other factors.
